Buyout firm Sylvan Group acquires 4 Singapore healthcare firms for $140.5 mln

SINGAPORE, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Singapore-based The Sylvan Group, backed by members of the Hyundai and Rockefeller families, said on Wednesday that it had bought majority stakes in four Singapore healthcare and pharmaceutical firms for $140.5 million.

Kyungsun Chung, co-founder and a managing partner of Sylvan, an impact investor, said in a statement the investments were made from its Sylvan Asia Growth Fund I, which has already raised about half of its targeted $400 million from investors.

Chung, a grandson of the founder of Korea's Hyundai Group conglomerate, told Reuters the fund aims to raise the remaining $200 million by around the second half of 2023.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Impact investments generate positive, measurable social and environmental impact, as well as financial returns.

Sylvan's acquired companies are Juniper Biologics, which develops therapies in cancer and gene therapy, and Artemis Health Ventures, a provider of orthopaedic services. Radiology and imaging services firm DX Imaging and Juniper Therapeutics are the other two acquisitions.

Chung, 35, said the fund's focus areas include healthcare, renewable energy and education sectors - all of which have been targets of cash-rich private-equity firms.

"We are investing into mid-size companies that either have strong potential social impact through their businesses or could improve much more by changing their value chains or have solutions for social and environmental problems," he said.

Sylvan has received backing from the likes of Singapore's United Overseas Bank, Korea's Hanwha Life Insurance and Kolon Industries.

"One of the reasons a lot of family-controlled conglomerates in Asia are working with us is because they also see the importance of adapting to this new changing environment, which is basically all about sustainability," Chung said.

Founded in 2019, Sylvan's strategy involves taking majority stakes in mid-size, profitable companies and making leveraged buyouts.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.