BUZZ Oppenheimer bullish on Acasti's pipeline after Grace Therapeutics buyout

** Brokerage Oppenheimer says Acasti Pharma Inc is positioned for growth over the next few years following its buyout of rare disease drug developer Grace Therapeutics in August

** Starts coverage of ACST with an "outperform" rating and a $6 PT, representing an upside of nearly 441% to stock's last close

** Shares of ACST jump 20.7% to $1.34 premarket

** The buyout, which followed ACST's clinical trial disappointments with its prior cardiovascular development program, gives the drug developer access to three clinical-stage candidates, all of which have FDA orphan drug status and are being advanced towards marketing applications - Oppenheimer

** Company is developing GTX-102, an oral spray for Ataxia-telangiectasia which affects the nervous system and other organs, intravenous drug GTX-104 for subarachnoid haemorrhage or bleeding around the brain, and GTX-101 a topical spray to treat a skin condition associated with a viral infection

** While the diseases targeted by the drug candidates differ widely, "each may offer meaningful advantages over standard-of-care while mitigating development risk and cost" says brokerage, and recommends investors build a position

** Stock had fallen 57.3% YTD, up to the last close

Reporting by Amruta Khandekar

