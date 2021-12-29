Caixabank buys Mapfre's stake in Bankia's insurer for 571 mln euros

Logos of both Caixabank and Bankia banks are pictured outside a Caixabank branch in Madrid, Spain, November 10, 2021. REUTERS/Susana Vera

MADRID, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Spanish insurer Mapfre (MAP.MC) said on Wednesday it unwound its business ties with Bankia's insurance business via a 571 million euro ($645.12 million) deal with Caixabank (CABK.MC), which took over Bankia earlier this year.

Caixabank has agreed to pay 324 million euros for Mapfre's 51% stake in Bankia's life insurer and 247 million euros for a contract to distribute non-life insurance, Mapfre said in a filing to the Madrid stock market regulator.

The combined amount represents 110% of the value of the two businesses, but Mapfre opened an arbitration process to demand Caixabank pays 120% of the value, the company said.

($1 = 0.8851 euros)

Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Nathan Allen

