Oct 11 (Reuters) - Cameco Corp (CCO.TO) and Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP.N) will form a strategic partnership to buy nuclear services provider Westinghouse Electric Company in a $7.9-billion deal, the companies said on Tuesday.

Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi











