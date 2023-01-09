Canaccord's management seeks to acquire firm in C$1.13 bln deal















Jan 9 (Reuters) - A group led by the management of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc (CF.TO) said on Monday it would launch a takeover bid valuing the Canadian financial services firm at nearly C$1.13 billion ($845 million) after it lost 44% of its market capitalization last year.

Spooked by a tough economic environment where stocks have taken a hit due to rising interest rates and prospects of a recession, several companies have signed go-private deals since last year.

In June, Canaccord said its largest shareholder had expressed concerns that the public markets were undervaluing the company. After discussion with company Chief Executive Officer Daniel Daviau, the shareholder said it would support a go-private deal.

If the deal closes, Canaccord will be owned by a group comprising CEO Daviau, chairman David Kassie, all members of its global operating committee and certain other employees, the company said. This group currently owns nearly 21.3% of the company.

Funds affiliated with investment firm HPS Investment Partners have agreed to partially fund the deal through a C$825 million debt, Canaccord said.

The offer price of C$11.25 per share marks a 31% premium to the stock's last close.

Canaccord offers wealth management, investment banking and broker research services.

($1 = 1.3370 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Shinjini Ganguli











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.