Factbox: Canada clears Rogers-Shaw deal but with conditions

Illustration shows Rogers and Shaw Communications logos
Ethernet cables are seen in front of Rogers and Shaw Communications logos in this illustration taken, July 8, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustrations

March 31 (Reuters) - Canada on Friday granted the final approval for Rogers Communications Inc's (RCIb.TO) C$20 billion ($15 billion) buyout of Shaw Communications Inc (SJRb.TO), clearing the deal that will create the country's No. 2 telecoms company.

Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry Francois-Philippe Champagne agreed to the transfer of wireless licenses held by Shaw's Freedom Mobile unit to Quebecor Inc's (QBRb.TO) Videotron under some conditions.

CONDITIONS ACCEPTED BY ROGERS

* Will have to create 3,000 new jobs in Western Canada and maintain them for a minimum of 10 years after the closing date

* Invest at least C$2.5 billion to enhance its 5G network in Western Canada, and C$3 billion in additional network service expansion projects

* Expand access to low-cost broadband internet plans and launch a new low-cost mobile offering for low-income Canadians

* Invest C$1 billion to expand broadband internet access, at speeds of at least 50/10 megabits per second, and 5G mobile service in areas where it is not currently available

* Establish a western headquarters in Calgary and maintain it for a minimum of 10 years after the closing date

* To report to Innovation, Science and Economic Department and to the public every year on specific progress it has made towards commitments in the agreement

* Will have to offer wireless plans to Shaw Mobile customers at Shaw's current prices for 5 years after deal close

* To pay C$100 million for every year in which any "material element" of any commitment is not met

CONDITIONS ACCEPTED BY VIDEOTRON

* Will need to offer plans that are comparable to those currently available in Quebec, and offer options at least 20% cheaper than that of major players

* Cannot transfer Freedom Mobile licenses for 10 years

* Will have to expand its 5G wireless network in Freedom Mobile's pre-existing operating territory within 2 years

* Will increase data allotments of existing Freedom Mobile customers by 10% as a near-term bonus, while investing to bring down prices overall

* Will expand mobile service into the Canadian province of Manitoba via the use of a signed Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) agreement and offer plans comparable to what it offers in Quebec

* To pay C$25 million for every year in which any "material element" of any commitment is not met

Compiled by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Edited by Shounak Dasgupta

