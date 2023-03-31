Timeline: Canada gives final nod on C$20 bln Rogers-Shaw merger















March 31 (Reuters) - Canada on Friday gave the final approval for Rogers Communications Inc's (RCIb.TO) C$20 billion ($15 billion) buyout of Shaw Communications Inc (SJRb.TO), clearing the deal that will create the country's No. 2 telecoms company.

The green light came as Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry Francois-Philippe Champagne agreed to the transfer of wireless licenses held by Shaw's Freedom Mobile unit to Quebecor Inc (QBRb.TO) under some conditions.

Here is the snapshot of key events in Rogers-Shaw merger:

