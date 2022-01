A GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) logo is seen at the GSK research centre in Stevenage, Britain November 26, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Jan 6 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK.L) said on Thursday it has signed agreements with the Canadian government to supply 20,000 doses of the COVID-19 drug Sotrovimab.

The new purchase agreement follows October's initial purchase agreement with Canada to supply 10,000 doses of Sotrovimab.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Leroy Leo; Editing by Devika Syamnath

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.