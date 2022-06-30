Canada's Brookfield buys 2.6% stake in Australia's AGL Energy

The logo of AGL Energy Ltd, Australia's no.2 power retailer, adorns the building of their head office in Sydney, Australia, February 8, 2017. Picture taken February 8, 2017. Picture taken February 8, 2017. REUTERS/David Gray

June 30 (Reuters) - AGL Energy (AGL.AX), Australia's top power producer, said on Thursday it had learnt a unit of Canadian investment manager Brookfield Asset Management (BAMa.TO) bought about 2.6% of its stake on June 24.

The stake acquisition comes after AGL in March rejected a A$5.4 billion ($3.71 billion) takeover proposal from a consortium of tech billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes and Brookfield in favour of its demerger plan. read more

The demerger plan was ditched in late May as Cannon-Brookes, who had bought an 11% stake in the power producer earlier that month, opposed it. read more

Sydney-based AGL said in a statement that it became aware of the 2.6% stake buy "through routine registry analysis responses, and therefore the information is historical." (https://bit.ly/3OvpthH)

AGL said any "subsequent trading may have altered the position" held by Australian 123456789 4 Pty Ltd, a company which shows up as a subsidiary of Brookfield on the website of the Australian securities regulator.

Brookfield declined to comment when Reuters requested for confirmation.

Shares of the Australian power producer were up 1% at A$8.48, as of 0029 GMT.

($1 = 1.4541 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

