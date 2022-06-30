Canada's Brookfield buys 2.6% stake in Australia's AGL Energy
June 30 (Reuters) - AGL Energy (AGL.AX), Australia's top power producer, said on Thursday it had learnt a unit of Canadian investment manager Brookfield Asset Management (BAMa.TO) bought about 2.6% of its stake on June 24.
The stake acquisition comes after AGL in March rejected a A$5.4 billion ($3.71 billion) takeover proposal from a consortium of tech billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes and Brookfield in favour of its demerger plan. read more
The demerger plan was ditched in late May as Cannon-Brookes, who had bought an 11% stake in the power producer earlier that month, opposed it. read more
Sydney-based AGL said in a statement that it became aware of the 2.6% stake buy "through routine registry analysis responses, and therefore the information is historical." (https://bit.ly/3OvpthH)
AGL said any "subsequent trading may have altered the position" held by Australian 123456789 4 Pty Ltd, a company which shows up as a subsidiary of Brookfield on the website of the Australian securities regulator.
Brookfield declined to comment when Reuters requested for confirmation.
Shares of the Australian power producer were up 1% at A$8.48, as of 0029 GMT.
($1 = 1.4541 Australian dollars)
