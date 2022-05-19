Canada's Brookfield buys Britain's HomeServe for $5 bln

Wads of British Pound Sterling banknotes are stacked in piles at the Money Service Austria company's headquarters in Vienna, Austria, November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

FRANKFURT, May 19 (Reuters) - Canada's Brookfield Asset Management (BAMa.TO) has agreed to buy British home repair services firm HomeServe (HSV.L) for 4.08 billion pounds ($5.04 billion), as it looks to broaden its exposure to UK residential infrastructure investments.

News of the recommended cash deal, which adds to Brookfield's $725 billion portfolio of alternative assets, sent HomeServe's shares more than 10% higher in early trading on Thursday.

HomeServe shareholders will receive 1,200 pence in cash for each share they hold, representing a roughly 71% premium to the stock price prior to its disclosure of takeover talks with Brookfield in April.

"We look forward to supporting HomeServe's continued growth globally as critical residential infrastructure is upgraded in the coming years to drive decarbonisation and improve energy efficiency," Brookfield Infrastructure Managing Partner Sikander Rashid said.

Earlier in May, Reuters reported that Brookfield was working with banks to sell its 45% stake in French towers firm TDF Group as it seeks to capitalise on growing demand for infrastructure assets across Europe.

Citigroup and Credit Suisse are working on the sale which could value TDF at more than 5 billion euros ($5.30 billion). read more

($1 = 0.8085 pounds)

Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru, Emma-Victoria Farr in Frankfurt; editing by Sinead Cruise and Jason Neely

