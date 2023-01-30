Canada's CPPI invests $205 mln in Indian co IndoSpace's new fund















BENGALURU, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Indian warehouse and parks developer IndoSpace on Monday said the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) will invest $205 million in the company's new real estate fund.

The investment from Canada's biggest pension fund is part of IndoSpace's new fund targeting $600 million in equity commitments.

CPPI's latest investment in the Indian property developer will take its partnership with the company to over $1 billion in assets, IndoSpace said in a statement.

"We have made numerous investments in India's industrial space, where we see strong demand as the manufacturing sector continues to grow and the e-commerce sector matures," said Hari Krishna V, Managing Director, Head of Real Estate India at CPPI.

IndoSpace is a joint venture between the Everstone Group, a Southeast Asia-focussed private equity, and U.S.-based investors GLP and Realterm.

Reporting by Biplob Kumar Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman











