Canada's Home Capital to be acquired by Smith Financial in C$1.7 bln deal















Nov 21 (Reuters) - Canadian mortgage lending and credit card company Home Capital Group Inc (HCG.TO) said on Monday it would be acquired by Smith Financial, the family office of entrepreneur Stephen Smith, in a C$1.7 billion ($1.27 billion) deal.

Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.