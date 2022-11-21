Canada's Home Capital to be acquired by Smith Financial in C$1.7 bln deal
Nov 21 (Reuters) - Canadian mortgage lending and credit card company Home Capital Group Inc (HCG.TO) said on Monday it would be acquired by Smith Financial, the family office of entrepreneur Stephen Smith, in a C$1.7 billion ($1.27 billion) deal.
