Canada's Lundin Mining to buy Josemaria for $483 mln, shares slip

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Lundin Mining Corp (LUN.TO) said on Monday it will buy Josemaria Resources Inc (JOSE.TO) for an equity value of C$625 million ($483.00 million), sending the shares of the Canadian miner down nearly 12%.

Lundin Mining will acquire 100% of the Josemaria copper-gold project located in the San Juan Province of Argentina.

Shares of Josemaria jumped 21% to C$1.48.

($1 = 1.2940 Canadian dollars)

