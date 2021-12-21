Canada's Noront goes with Wyloo's offer, gives BHP five days to match

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Noront Resources Ltd (NOT.V) said on Tuesday that it had agreed to sell itself to Australian billionaire Andrew Forrest's Wyloo Metals, while giving BHP Group (BHP.AX) five business days to match the offer.

Earlier this month, Noront's top shareholder, Wyloo, raised its offer for the remaining shares in the company to C$1.10 apiece, outbidding BHP Group (BHP.AX) by 35 cents. The new offer values the miner at C$616.9 million ($477.22 million) and is 57% higher than Wyloo's prior bid. read more

Both suitors are vying for Noront's Eagle Nest nickel asset in Canada's so-called Ring of Fire, a high-grade deposit of the metal, as well as copper and palladium.

BHP this month ended its talks with Wyloo regarding its support for the takeover of Noront as the two parties failed to reach an agreement. read more

Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

