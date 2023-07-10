Canada's Postmedia Network ends merger discussions with Nordstar Capital

July 10 (Reuters) - Postmedia Network Canada (PNCa.TO) said on Monday that discussions with Nordstar Capital have come to an end, less than a month after saying they were in merger talks.

Last month, Postmedia had said that it was in a non-binding discussion with Nordstar Capital for a potential merger with some operational assets of the Toronto Star and the Metroland newspapers.

Postmedia had said that there was no assurance that they would enter into definitive agreements and the parties were unable to come to an agreement on the terms of the merger.

Postmedia owns more than 130 brands, including the National Post, the Vancouver Sun, the Province and the Montreal Gazette.

The Canadian news media company had also said last week that it was pausing all direct company advertising on Meta Platforms (META.O), including Facebook and Instagram, following Meta's decision to stop access to news on the platforms in Canada over a law requiring payments to local news publishers.

Reporting by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

