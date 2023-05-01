Canada's regulator seeks information on RBC's $13.5 bln takeover of HSBC unit

Financial institutions in the financial district of Toronto
A sign for the Royal Bank of Canada in Toronto, Ontario, Canada December 13, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

May 1 (Reuters) - Canada's Competition Bureau on Monday sought information about Royal Bank of Canada's (RY.TO) $13.5 billion takeover of HSBC's (HSBA.L) Canada business.

The deal is the biggest acquisition for RBC. The last time a deal of this size was attempted in the country was in the early 1990s, when RBC wanted to acquire rival Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) but was blocked by regulators from doing so.

Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next