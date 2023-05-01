Canada's regulator seeks information on RBC's $13.5 bln takeover of HSBC unit















May 1 (Reuters) - Canada's Competition Bureau on Monday sought information about Royal Bank of Canada's (RY.TO) $13.5 billion takeover of HSBC's (HSBA.L) Canada business.

The deal is the biggest acquisition for RBC. The last time a deal of this size was attempted in the country was in the early 1990s, when RBC wanted to acquire rival Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) but was blocked by regulators from doing so.

Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.