Canada's Strathcona to buy Pipestone Energy

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Canadian oil producer Strathcona Resources said on Tuesday it will buy Pipestone Energy Corp (PIPE.TO) in an all-stock deal that will value the combined company at C$8.6 billion ($6.49 billion). ($1 = 1.3243 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

