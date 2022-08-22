1 minute read
Cannabis retailer SNDL to buy Valens in $106 mln deal
Aug 22 (Reuters) - Canadian liquor and cannabis retailer SNDL Inc (SNDL.O) said on Monday it would buy pot products maker Valens Company Inc (VLNS.TO) for about C$138 million ($106 million).
SNDL shares fell 7% to $2.70, while Valens was down 7.2% at C$1.16.
($1 = 1.3036 Canadian dollars)
Reporting by Ankit Kumar; Editing by Maju Samuel
