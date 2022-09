Sept 29 (Reuters) - Capricorn Energy (CNE.L) said on Thursday it is withdrawing its intention to recommend a previously planned all-share merger with Africa-focused Tullow Oil (TLW.L) and instead it would combine with Israel's NewMed Energy .

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.