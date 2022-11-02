Capricorn shareholders Madison Ave, Kite Lake speak out against NewMed deal















LONDON/NEW YORK, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Two additional top shareholders in Capricorn Energy Plc (CNE.L) are speaking out publicly against the natural gas producer's planned sale to NewMed Energy (NWMDp.TA), arguing the deal undervalues the company's assets, the investors told Reuters.

On Wednesday, Madison Avenue Partners, which owns an 8.06% stake, making it Capricorn's second largest investor, joined smaller shareholders who have already registered their disapproval.

"We are opposed to the transaction as currently structured as we believe it undervalues Capricorn," Eli Samaha, managing partner at Madison Avenue, told Reuters.

Kite Lake Capital Management, another prominent investor with a 7.39% stake owned largely through derivatives, also spoke out against the deal. "The terms are unnecessarily biased in the favor of New Med," Kite Lake's co-chief investment officer, Jamie Sherman, told Reuters.

Representatives for Capricorn and NewMed were not immediately available for comment.

The two expressed concerns after Palliser Capital, which owns roughly 6.6% of Capricorn, and Irenic Capital Management, which owns a 1.5% stake, spoke out against the proposed deal.

The mounting opposition is challenging plans that could create a London- and Tel Aviv-listed gas giant at a time European countries are looking to such companies for help with a supply crunch caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The deal would create an Israel-Egypt-focused gas producer including NewMed's stake in Israel's giant Leviathan offshore field.

Kite Lake argued that Capricorn could do better if it remained independent. "Capricorn, as a standalone entity, has a direct and executable path towards immediate short-term value creation in substantial excess of what the New Med transaction currently offers," the representative said.

Kite Lake also said NewMed needs the deal more than Capricorn does and should therefore "pay an appropriate price to Capricorn shareholders."

Last month Irenic, a new firm founded by Elliott Management and Indaba Capital Management alumni, argued that Capricorn and its shareholders would be better off selling the company's assets piecemeal.

For Capricorn this marks the second time this year that shareholders have protested its merger plans. Facing investor opposition, Capricorn terminated plans to merge with Tullow Oil Plc (TLW.L) and moved on to Israel's NewMed instead.

NewMed holds a 45.3% stake in the giant Leviathan field off the coast of Israel, the largest gas reservoir in the Mediterranean.

The NewMed transaction would result in Capricorn's being paid a $620 million special dividend. It would leave Capricorn shareholders with a 10.3% stake in the combined company, with NewMed shareholders owning 89.7%.

Reporting by Shadia Nasralla in London and Svea Herbst-Bayliss in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler











