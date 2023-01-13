Capricorn shareholders to vote on NewMed merger on Feb. 1















LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Capricorn Energy (CNE.L) said on Friday the shareholder vote on its planned merger with Israel's NewMed Energy LP (NWMDp.TA) would take place on Feb. 1, the same day as a vote triggered by activist shareholder Palliser wanting to oust Capricorn's leadership.

The British oil and gas producer added in a letter from its board that the transitional chairperson of the new entity would be Peter Kallos rather than Simon Thomson, the Capricorn chief executive and target of the activist shareholder, who was initially earmarked.

The new entity's board will include Yossi Abu, Newmed CEO, in that role at the new company and James Smith, Capricorn's finance chief, as chief financial officer.

It will also comprise as non-executive directors Alison Wood, Keith Lough, Rui de Sousa, Amit Lang, Gabriel Last and Leora Pratt Levin, Capricorn said.

Palliser, which is Capricorn's third-biggest shareholder and has spoken out against the proposed deal, last month called for a general meeting to vote on removing seven Capricorn directors from supervisory roles, including the CEO.

Among the people Palliser, which has received support from a number of other top shareholders, wants removed from Capricorn's board are Simon Thomson, James Smith, Peter Kallos, Keith Lough and Alison Wood.

Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Jonathan Oatis











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.