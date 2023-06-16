Cargill enters dispute for Brazil soy crusher's assets















SAO PAULO, June 16 (Reuters) - The Brazilian unit of U.S. grains merchant Cargill has asked a bankruptcy court to halt the auction of two plants owned by soy crusher Imcopa, scheduled for June 27, in the latest twist of a running legal saga involving rival Bunge.

In court documents seen by Reuters, Cargill expressed interest in bidding for the assets but sought clarification about the liabilities attached to the plants.

Cargill did not immediately comment.

Geraldo Gouveia Jr, Imcopa's attorney, told Reuters the bankruptcy judge has made no decision yet related to the request to suspend the court-supervised auction.

He declined to name other potential bidders but said the company welcomes Cargill's interest.

Cargill's move is another sign of likely consolidation in Brazil's soy crushing industry at a time of healthy margins and cheap soybean supplies after a bumper crop.

Imcopa's crushing plants are located in the southern state of Parana and are currently processing soy supplied by Bunge under an agreement with a brewing company leasing the assets for almost 10 years.

Bunge, which has long sought to acquire Imcopa's assets, signed a contract to buy the Araucaria and Cambe plants in May 2020. However, the deal came undone in a still-unresolved legal battle involving the brewer and foreign creditors of Imcopa.

Bunge did not immediately comment.

Citing bankruptcy court filings, Imcopa's Gouveia Jr said Bunge has publicly reiterated interest in buying Imcopa's plants.

The assets remain attractive because they produce high value soy byproducts for export and the domestic market. One plant is also close to Paranagua, a key port in southern Brazil.

Reporting by Ana Mano; editing by David Evans











