India's Indegene files for IPO, Carlyle to sell stake















BENGALURU, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Carlyle-backed Indian life science technology company Indegene Ltd has filed for an initial public offering, draft papers submitted to the country's market regulator showed on Thursday.

The IPO consists a fresh issue of shares worth 9.5 billion rupees ($114.82 million) and a sale of up to 36.3 million shares by existing shareholders, including a Carlyle entity, the filing showed.

Moneycontrol website said the company was aiming to raise between 27.5 billion rupees and 30 billion rupees through the offering.

Reuters could not immediately confirm those details. Indegene did not respond to Reuters' request for comment.

CA Dawn Investments, a Carlyle entity which held around 46 million shares, or a 20.8% stake in the company, will be selling up to 17.2 million shares in the offering, according to the filing.

Kotak Mahindra Capital, Citigroup Global Markets, J.P. Morgan India and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities were book running lead managers to the IPO.

($1 = 82.7400 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee











