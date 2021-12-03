Carlyle buys stake in Resonetics; values medical device maker at $2.25 bln

A general view of the lobby outside the Carlyle Group offices in Washington, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo/File Photo

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Carlyle Group (CG.O) has bought a minority stake in privately held medical device maker Resonetics LLC in a deal that values the company at about $2.25 billion, private equity firm GTCR said on Friday.

The deal makes Carlyle a "meaningful shareholder" in Resonetics, GTCR – which sold the stake – said in a statement, without disclosing the value of the sale.

Headquartered in Nashua, New Hampshire, Resonetics micro-manufactures components for complex medical devices in the fields for diabetes and neurovascular diseases, among others. Piper Sandler acted as financial advisor to Resonetics and GTCR, while Barclays was the counterpart for Carlyle.

Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

