Carrefour accelerates in quick commerce with Flink, Cajoo deal

The logo of France-based food retailer Carrefour is seen on shopping trolleys in Sao Paulo, Brazil July 18, 2017. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker/File Photo

PARIS, May 16 (Reuters) - European quick commerce group Flink is buying French rival quick commerce firm Cajoo and French retailer Carrefour (CARR.PA), an early investor and exclusive retail partner of Cajoo, will become a direct Flink shareholder and partner, the companies said in a joint statement.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.