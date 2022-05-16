1 minute read
Carrefour accelerates in quick commerce with Flink, Cajoo deal
PARIS, May 16 (Reuters) - European quick commerce group Flink is buying French rival quick commerce firm Cajoo and French retailer Carrefour (CARR.PA), an early investor and exclusive retail partner of Cajoo, will become a direct Flink shareholder and partner, the companies said in a joint statement.
Financial terms were not disclosed.
