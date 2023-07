July 12 (Reuters) - Carrefour (CARR.PA) has agreed to buy the Cora and Match banners from Belgian retailer Louis Delhaize Group, the French supermarket chain said on Wednesday.

The transaction, which gives the assets an enterprise value of 1.05 billion euros ($1.17 billion), is expected to close in the summer of 2024, Carrefour added in a statement.

($1 = 0.8986 euros)

Reporting by Olivier Sorgho; Editing by Angus MacSwan

