Casino shares sink after Q2 sales fall

PARIS, July 13 (Reuters) - Shares in cash-strapped French retailer Casino (CASP.PA) fell by more than 5% in early Thursday trade after it reported a drop in second-quarter sales.

Its sales in France fell by 6.6% after a 4.6% decline in the first quarter, Casino said in a statement late on Wednesday.

Casino also said a new deadline of July 14 had been set for bidders to present rescue offers for the group.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; editing by Jason Neely

