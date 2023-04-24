Carrier nears more than $10 bln deal for Viessmann - WSJ















April 24 (Reuters) - Air conditioner maker Carrier Global Corp (CARR.N) is in advanced talks to acquire German industrial manufacturer Viessmann for more than $10 billion including debt, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The cash-and-stock deal could be announced as soon as this week, report added.

Shares of Carrier were up 2% in afternoon trade.

Carrier and Viessmann did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber











