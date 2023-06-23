Casino completes the sale of its residual stake in Brazil's Assai
June 23 (Reuters) - French supermarket chain Casino (CASP.PA) on Friday said it had completed the sale of its residual stake in Assai, representing 11.7% of the Brazilian retailer's share capital.
Casino, plagued for years by hefty debt and loss of market share in its domestic market, said net proceeds after costs and taxes were estimated at 326 million euros ($354.85 million).
($1 = 0.9187 euros)
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- DealsVice Media to be acquired by Fortress-led lender group for $350 million
Online publisher Vice Media will be sold to a consortium led by Fortress Investment Group after the bankruptcy court approved its $350-million bid on Friday.