Casino completes the sale of its residual stake in Brazil's Assai

June 23 (Reuters) - French supermarket chain Casino (CASP.PA) on Friday said it had completed the sale of its residual stake in Assai, representing 11.7% of the Brazilian retailer's share capital.

Casino, plagued for years by hefty debt and loss of market share in its domestic market, said net proceeds after costs and taxes were estimated at 326 million euros ($354.85 million).

($1 = 0.9187 euros)

Reporting by Diana Mandiá, Editing by Louise Heavens















