Jan 4 (Reuters) - CBRE Investment Management, a unit of CBRE Investment (CBRE.N), said on Tuesday it would purchase several logistic assets from Hillwood Investment Properties in a deal valued at $4.9 billion.

Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

