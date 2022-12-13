Cerberus is considering takeover of Orange bank -Les Echos

The logo of Orange Bank is seen at the French telecom operator Orange headquarters in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris, France, June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

PARIS, Dec 13 (Reuters) - U.S. private equity fund Cerberus is considering filing a bid for Orange's (ORAN.PA) mobile banking unit, Les Echos reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources.

An Orange spokesman declined to comment.

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel Editing by Chris Reese

