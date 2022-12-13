Cerberus is considering takeover of Orange bank -Les Echos

No Renault deal by year-end as some at Nissan urge caution -sources

December 13, 2022

Nissan Motor Co Ltd doesn't expect to reach an agreement with top shareholder Renault by year-end on retooling their alliance as some of the Japanese automaker's board members are pushing to move cautiously, people familiar with the matter said.