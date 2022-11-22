Cevian cuts Thyssenkrupp stake to less than 1%















FRANKFURT, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Activist fund Cevian has cut its stake in Thyssenkrupp (TKAG.DE) to less than 1%, it said on Tuesday, effectively ending its engagement at the German industrial conglomerate following years of painful restructuring that did not boost shares.

"Cevian Capital reduced its ownership in Thyssenkrupp to a small residual position of <1%, driven by regular portfolio management decisions," the fund said in a written reply to questions.

Cevian, which first disclosed a stake in Thyssenkrupp in 2013, had nearly halved its stake to 7.9% already a year ago after a far-reaching overhaul it had long demanded arrived too late.

Shares in Thyssenkrupp were indicated to open 4.4% lower in pre-market trade.

Reporting by Christoph Steitz, editing by Rachel More











