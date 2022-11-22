Cevian sells 3.8% stake in Thyssenkrupp - IFR
FRANKFURT, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Activist fund Cevian is placing a 3.8% stake in Germany's Thyssenkrupp (TKAG.DE), Refinitiv news service IFR reported.
The offering of about 23.4 million shares, run by UBS, launched with a price guidance of 5.15-5.40 euros per share, which could result in proceeds of 121 million euros to 127 million euros ($124 million to $130 million), IFR said.
Cevian was not immediately available for comment.
($1 = 0.9757 euros)
