Chart Industries to buy industrial equipment maker Howden for $4.4 bln
Nov 9 (Reuters) - U.S. manufacturer Chart Industries Inc (GTLS.N) said on Wednesday it will acquire industrial equipment maker Howden for $4.4 billion from affiliates of KPS Capital Partners LP.
The deal will be funded through a combination of cash and shares of a newly created class of preferred stock, Chart said in a statement.
The company, which has more than 25 manufacturing locations worldwide, makes engineering equipment for energy and industrial gas markets.
Scotland-based Howden manufactures highly engineered fans, steam turbines and other air and gas handling equipment.
