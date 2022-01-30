Charter Hall-managed partnership bids $901 mln for Australia's Irongate

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Australia's Irongate Group (IAP.AX) said on Monday it has received a A$1.29 billion ($901.45 million) takeover bid from a partnership managed by property investor Charter Hall Group (CHC.AX), topping a rejected offer by 360 Capital (TGP.AX).

The partnership, comprising Dutch pension fund PGGM and Charter Hall, made a bid of A$1.90 per share for the real-estate investor, representing a premium of 21% to the stock's closing price on Jan. 28.

Shares of Irongate soared 19.1% to a record high of A$1.87.

The latest offer comes in higher than the revised bid of A$1.72 per share from 360 Capital, an Australian investment and funds management group, but was rejected for not "adequately reflecting the underlying value" of the company.

The Charter Hall proposal includes a memorandum of understanding with 360 Capital, and it contains a call option over 360 Capital's 19.9% shareholding in Irongate.

360 Capital did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The Charter Hall-PGGM partnership expects to fund the proposed transaction from existing financial resources and new debt facilities.

($1 = 1.4310 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler and Sherry Jacob-Phillips

