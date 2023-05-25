Chevron launches sale of Congo oil assets - sources

By
and
U.S. government grants six-month license allowing Chevron to boost oil output in Venezuela
The Chevron logo is pictured after the U.S. government granted a six-month license allowing Chevron to boost oil output in U.S.-sanctioned Venezuela, in Caracas, Venezuela, December 2, 2022. REUTERS/Gaby Oraa

LONDON, May 25 (Reuters) - Chevron (CVX.N) has launched a sale process for its oil and gas assets in Congo as the U.S. energy giant continues to focus operations on newer and more profitable production, industry sources said.

The Congo assets could fetch up to $1.5 billion, according to two sources close to the process.

Chevron received bids for the assets this week, one source said.

"Chevron does not comment on rumors or speculations about its commercial activity, including potential acquisitions, or divestitures, which is in a constant state of review," the company said in a statement.

Chevron's production in Congo fell by around 40% from 2019 to 31,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) last year.

It has a 31.5% non-operated stake in the offshore Haute Mer permit blocks and a 31.3% operating interest in the Lianzi Unitization Zone, located in an area shared equally by Angola and Congo.

The company has been selling legacy crude assets in Africa to focus on projects that have lower costs and also generate lower emissions during the production process, including its U.S. onshore production.

Chevron sold oil fields in Nigeria in 2021, and is exploring for new oil and gas resources in Namibia.

Reporting by Ron Bousso Editing by Mark Potte

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Thomson Reuters

Ron has covered since 2014 the world’s top oil and gas companies, focusing on their efforts to shift into renewables and low carbon energy and the sector's turmoil during the COVID-19 pandemic and following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. He has been named Reporter of the Year in 2014 and 2021 by Reuters. Before Reuters, Ron reported on equity markets in New York in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis after covering conflict and diplomacy in the Middle East for AFP out of Israel.

Read Next