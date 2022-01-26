China Resources and 2 other state developers secure funding for acquisitions

SHANGHAI, Jan 26 (Reuters) - China Resources Land Ltd secured 23 billion yuan ($3.64 billion) in credit lines for real estate acquisitions on Wednesday, while two other state-owned developers completed bond sales worth 2.29 billion yuan for the same purpose.

The fundraising rush comes as Beijing encourages state companies to acquire projects from cash-strapped developers to help ease severe liquidity stress on the sector that could threaten financial and social stability.

China Resources Land and a subsidiary entered into strategic cooperation with China Merchants Bank, which will fund the developer's acquisition businesses, the company said in a statement.

C&D Real Estate Corp Ltd and China Merchants Shekou Industrial Zone Holdings Co (001979.SZ) said in separate statements that they raised 1 billion yuan, and 1.29 billion yuan, respectively, through bond sales to fund purchases of real estate projects.

A slew of Chinese developers, including China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) and Kaisa Group (1638.HK) have defaulted over the past months, as they struggle to repay debts after Beijing launched a deleveraging campaign for the bloated sector.

State-owned property firms are expected to acquire more assets from private developers, analysts said, as Beijing steps up efforts to stabilise and tighten control over a crisis-hit sector that accounts for a quarter of its economy. read more

($1 = 6.3187 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill

