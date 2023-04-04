China slows reviews of mergers involving US companies - WSJ
April 4 (Reuters) - Chinese regulators have slowed down their merger reviews of a number of proposed acquisitions by U.S. companies, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people to the process.
The potential slowdown, seen as a response to Washington's curbs on China's tech industry, includes deals such as Intel Corp's (INTC.O) $5.2 billion takeover of Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM.TA) and chipmaker MaxLinear Inc's (MXL.O) $3.8 billion purchase of Silicon Motion Technology Corp (SIMOy.F).
