China's Changxin Memory mulls IPO valuing it at $14.5 bln -Bloomberg News
April 20 (Reuters) - Chinese memory chip maker Changxin Memory Technologies Inc plans to file for a domestic initial public offering that could value the company at over $14.5 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
