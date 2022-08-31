China's Netease to buy French video games maker Quantic Dream

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

PARIS, Aug 31 (Reuters) - China's Netease (9999.HK)has announced it will take over French video games studio Quantic Dream, which is working on an upcoming Star Wars game.

"Quantic Dream, led by David Cage and Guillaume de Fondaumière, will become NetEase Games' first studio in Europe, representing an important step in fulfilling NetEase's vision to support innovation and game development around the globe," Netease said in a statement.

The move comes as Chinese tech giants including Tencent (0700.HK) seek to expand in the Western video games market.

"We will retain our artistic independence," Quantic Dream said in a tweet.

A deal value was not disclosed.

