China's Sichuan Kelun-Biotech opens books for $208 mln Hong Kong IPO - term sheet

SYDNEY, June 28 (Reuters) - China's Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Pharmaceutical is looking to raise $208.6 million in a Hong Kong initial public offering, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The company is selling 22.44 million shares in a price range of HK$60.60 to HK$72.80 ($7.74-$9.30) each, the term sheet showed.

The company did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Five cornerstone investors have subscribed for shares worth 67.3 million in the deal.

Final pricing is due to be set on Tuesday, and the stock is scheduled to start trading on the Hong Kong exchange on July 11, according to the term sheet.

($1 = 7.8300 Hong Kong dollars)

Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney; Editing by Varun H K















