Factbox: Chinese state-owned firms step in to rescue cash-strapped developers

HONG KONG, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Chinese state-owned property firms are expected to acquire more assets from cash-strapped private developers, analysts said, as Beijing steps up efforts to stabilise and tighten control over a crisis-hit sector that accounts for a quarter of its economy.

Here are some of the sizeable assets sold to state-owned enterprises in the past two months:

Sources: HKEX, company registry, CREIS

($1 = 6.3605 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.