Choice Hotels looking to buy Wyndham Hotels & Resorts - WSJ
May 23 (Reuters) - Choice Hotels International (CHH.N) is seeking to buy Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH.N) in a deal that would create one of the biggest budget hotel owners in the United States, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.
Shares of Wyndham Hotels were up about 10% in afternoon trade, while Choice Hotels fell about 2.2%.
The companies are not in serious talks and it is not clear whether Wyndham wants to do a deal, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.
If Wyndham does not opt for a deal, Choice Hotels could take an offer directly to Wyndham's shareholders, the report added.
Choice and Wyndham did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.
