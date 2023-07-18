Colombian tycoon makes offer for Exito stake held by Brazil's GPA
July 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer GPA (PCAR3.SA) announced it received a new offer from Colombian billionaire Jaime Gilinsky to buy part of GPA's stake in its Colombian subsidiary Almacenes Exito (IMI.CN), GPA said in a statement on Tuesday.
GPA said Gilinski's latest offer came in at $586.5 million for a 51% stake in supermarkets and shopping mall operator Exito, according to a securities filing.
It described the offer as binding and unsolicited, and added that GPA's board will meet to analyze the purchase offer but did not specify a date.
The offer marks the second time Gilinski has sought a piece of Exito. Last month, he offered to pay $836 million for nearly 97% of the business, but the offer was rejected as GPA dismissed the sum as inadequate.
At the time, GPA pledged "to move forward" with a process of divesting itself from Exito, which it first announced late last year. GPA has said it is awaiting required regulatory approvals.
The company expects the divestment to be completed in the coming weeks, according to the filing.
The push to sell off a stake in Exito comes as GPA's French parent company, Casino (CASP.PA), seeks to simplify its Latin American operations in order to lower its debt.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- BusinessBrazil's Light elects business magnate Tanure, three others to board
Brazilian electricity distributor Light SA on Tuesday elected four new members to its board of directors, including Nelson Tanure, a business magnate linked to an asset manager that recently became Light's largest shareholder.
- DealsBuyout firm THL agrees $1.6 bln deal for Standish Management -sources
Private equity firm Thomas H. Lee Partners (THL) has agreed to acquire a majority stake in Standish Management in a deal that values the U.S.-based fund administrator at about $1.6 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said.
- DealsAdtech firm Aleph withdraws IPO filing
Aleph Group Inc said on Tuesday it had filed to withdraw its IPO plans, citing "public interest and the protection of investors," more than a year after the digital advertising firm submitted paperwork to go public.