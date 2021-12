ConocoPhillips to sell Indonesia assets for over $1 bln

The logo for ConocoPhillips is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., January 13, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo/File Photo

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Oil and gas producer ConocoPhillips (COP.N) said on Wednesday it would sell its Indonesia assets for $1.355 billion to MedcoEnergi.

ConocoPhillips also said it was exercising its right to purchase up to an additional 10% shareholding interest in Australia Pacific LNG (APLNG) from Origin Energy (ORG.AX) for up to $1.645 billion.

Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

