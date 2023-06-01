Constellation Energy to buy stake in Texas power plant in $1.75 bln deal
June 1 (Reuters) - Utility firm Constellation Energy Corp (CEG.O) said on Thursday that it would acquire NRG Energy Inc's (NRG.N) stake in a nuclear plant in Texas in a deal valued at $1.75 billion.
After the transaction, Constellation will be one of three owners of the 2,645-megawatt Texas Project Electric Generating Station.
The deal, expected to be completed by year end, will be financed with a combination of cash and debt, the company said.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- DealsSaudi Arabia's Milling Company 3 plans 2024 IPO -sources
Saudi Arabia's Milling Company 3 (MC3) is planning an initial public offering (IPO) next year and has invited banks to pitch for roles in the deal, two sources familiar with the matter said.