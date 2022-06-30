Costco buys remaining stake in Taiwan joint venture for $1.05 bln

A sign is seen outside a Costco Wholesale store in Glenview, Illinois, U.S. May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young/

June 30 (Reuters) - Costco Wholesale Corp (COST.O) said on Thursday it bought the 45% stake it did not already own in its Taiwan joint venture, Costco-Taiwan, for $1.05 billion.

The deal, executed through a unit, is expected to add to the company's earnings per share by 1% to 1-1/2%, Costco said in a statement.

The membership-only retailer operates 833 warehouses globally, including 14 in Taiwan. It also runs e-commerce sites in the island.

The purchase comes at a time when Costco's margins are being squeezed by higher costs arising from supply chain disruptions and the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war. read more

Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

