Credit Suisse considers Allfunds disposal, Cinco Dias reports















MADRID, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) is considering selling its stake in Madrid-based tech company Allfunds (ALLFG.AS) to raise cash, Spanish newspaper Cinco Dias reported on Friday, citing unidentified market sources.

The Swiss bank holds an 8.56% stake in Allfunds, worth about 380 million euros ($372 million) at the current market price, Refinitiv data shows.

Speculation about Credit Suisse's future gathered pace on social media in early October on investor concern that it may need to raise billions of francs in fresh capital.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Shares in Allfunds, which provides tech services to asset management companies, have declined 58% this year.

A spokesperson at Credit Suisse declined to comment and an Allfunds representative did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

($1 = 1.0212 euros)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Inti Landauro Editing by Jesús Aguado and David Goodman











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.