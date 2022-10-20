Credit Suisse to sell 8.6% stake in Allfunds

LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG (CSGN.S) said it plans to sell a 8.6% stake in Allfunds Group (ALLFG.AS) via an accelerated bookbuilding offering, according to an emailed statement on Thursday.
The 53.9 million Allfunds shares will be offered to money managers through a sale managed by Credit Suisse and Barclays.
Allfunds closed at 6.575 euros, valuing the stake at 354 million euros.
