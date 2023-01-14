Credit Suisse set to cut 10% of European investment bankers, Financial Times reports
Jan 14 (Reuters) - Swiss lender Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) is looking to cut more than 10% of its staff of European investment bankers this year, the Financial Times reported on Saturday, citing people with knowledge of the moves.
Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru Editing by Mark Heinrich
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- DealsMadison Square Garden to go ahead with live entertainment business spinoff
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp said on Friday it would move forward with a previously proposed spinoff of its live entertainment business, which houses the iconic New York arena.