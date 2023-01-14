Credit Suisse set to cut 10% of European investment bankers, Financial Times reports

Switzerland's national flag flies above a logo of Credit Suisse in Bern, Switzerland November 29, 2022. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Swiss lender Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) is looking to cut more than 10% of its staff of European investment bankers this year, the Financial Times reported on Saturday, citing people with knowledge of the moves.

Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next